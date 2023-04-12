(The Center Square) – New federal funding will be infused into New Hampshire’s water systems and new energy initiatives.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program and Congresswoman Annie Kuster, D-NH, said the renewable energy and clean water initiatives would see three investments designed to support water infrastructure and affix a pair of solar rays at one business.
Kuster, a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, said it is essential to expand access to clean energy while at the same time creating new infrastructure in rural New Hampshire communities.
“From expanding access to renewable energy technology to strengthening our clean water infrastructure, USDA Rural Development is a critical partner for New Hampshire,” Kuster said in a statement. “It was great to tour Goosebay Sawmill & Lumber and Woody Hollow Cooperative today to see firsthand the impact these federal resources will have on our communities."
According to a release, funding was secured using the Rural Energy for America Program and Water and Environmental Programs.
A $44,602 grant will be administered through the Rural Energy for America Program to Goosebay Sawmill & Lumber that will be put to work purchasing and installing two solar arrays, according to a release.
Woody Hollow will benefit, according to a release, from an $800,000 grant and a $156,000 loan using the Water and Environmental Programs that will be used to replace the community’s water infrastructure.
“We are thrilled to be receiving a USDA Rural Development grant to help us install two solar arrays at our sawmill,” Carl Mahlstedt, owner of Goosebay Sawmill & Lumber, said in a statement. “This funding will support our operations and help us save money on energy costs – a win-win.”