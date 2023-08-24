(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire chapter of Americans for Prosperity hosted a GOP presidential debate viewing Wednesday night, with 100 packing a Manchester restaurant opining on the candidates' performances.
Granite State voters notoriously march to the beat of their own drums when it comes to presidential primaries, priding themselves as the first in the nation to vote and "picking presidents" – making last night's event more significant.
Greg Moore, the New Hampshire state director for Americans for Prosperity, kicked off the event by asking how many had already decided which candidate they were supporting. According to Moore, only five raised their hands.
Moore said the group seemed to be encouraged by the candidates “debating policies, not people,” characterizing the debate as “enlightening.”
Those present appeared to be most energized by businessman and political rookie Vivek Ramaswamy, according to Moore. When asked by The Center Square what attracted the attendees to Ramaswamy, he replied, “[Ramaswamy] was ready to battle anyone. [He] made an impression.”
Moore described New Hampshire voters as “world-class tire kickers” – meaning they like to put candidates through the ringer.
“We couldn’t care less what Iowa does. ‘Iowa picks corn, New Hampshire picks presidents,’” he added.
When asked which issues stood out the most to those gathered, Moore said they were drawn to the foreign policy debate – specifically the topic of sending more aid to Ukraine. Once again, Ramaswamy’s stance scored the most points.
The other issues that resonated most were the economy, especially overall spending and inflation, according to Moore. He believes the economy will be a huge factor for New Hampshire voters come primary day.
In contrast, there was little reaction to issues like abortion and the ongoing Trump legal saga.
Interestingly, a recent Granite State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center found that “more than 6 in 10 New Hampshire residents believe that former President Donald Trump will be convicted in at least one of the cases” against him. Less than a quarter believe Trump will do time in prison.
Additionally, the poll found most New Hampshire residents believe Trump committed a crime in “each of the four cases for which he has been indicted.”
It’s not clear whether the poll spells trouble for the former president in the Granite State. Moore said the Trump and Ramaswamy campaigns have made considerable “investments in building a [campaign] infrastructure in the state.” He added that Ramaswamy visits the state “pretty much every week, and he has made an impression on the state.”
Despite the piqued interest in Ramaswamy’s debate performance and visibility in the state, Moore said only 20 acknowledged the debate helped them decide which candidate they would support – with one won over by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.