(The Center Square) — More than $3 million in toll revenue linked to the New Hampshire Bureau of Turnpikes system could be applied to various infrastructure projects following a favorable vote Friday from a legislative panel.
The New Hampshire Senate Capital Budget Overview Committee recommended two separate capital funding requests from the state Department of Transportation. Toll credits will be applied to both projects.
The use of toll credits for state projects is done with the U.S. Federal Highway Administration for projects that have split financial contributions for highway and interstate roadwork improvements.
“It’s a mechanism for the department to fully utilize the federal funds that we receive through the Federal Highway Administration without the requirement of using a 20% state match,” Bill Watson, planning and community assistance administrator with the DOT, said in explaining the process behind the credit system.
Most of the DOT’s capital funding requests are for roadwork, bridge construction, and reconstruction. More than $2.8 million in toll credits will be applied toward planning forthcoming work in the next two-year state budget cycle.
“This request is essentially asking for the use of toll credits to match the anticipated federal funding that we are receiving over the next two-year budget,” Watson said.
The second funding request — in the amount of $384,000 – is for paying for eight new positions, all of which will be regional mobility managers. The positions will be stationed across the state and assist with accessibility improvements for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
While similar efforts have already been in place, Shelley Winters, director of aeronautics, rail, and transit with the DOT, said the new positions would streamline some of the agency’s prior initiatives to meet this population segment.
The DOT funding requests were among a group of other capital projects the committee discussed. Collectively, they totaled more than $4.06 million.
Geno Marconi, general manager of the Pease Development Authority’s Division of Ports and Harbors, received a favorable recommendation to allocate $81,975 from a harbor dredging fund to fund already completed repairs to a seawall damaged from a strong storm.
Marconi said the structure of seawalls within Pease’s jurisdiction had been a repeated concern.
“It’s an ongoing problem down there. It’s just the dynamics of the waterfront,” Marconi said. “The facility was built back in 1960.”
Additionally, the committee approved an $800,000 capital plan request for fiscal year 2024 at the Cannon Mountain Ski Area within Franconia Notch State Park.
General Manager John DeVivo said the funds would go toward various projects within the ski ramp area.
“This year, we’ll be concentrating on lift maintenance, lift upgrades, and lift repairs,” DeVivo said. “We’ll be concentrating on snowmaking improvements on the hill.”