(The Center Square) – Federal funds are being directed to support social work programs at the University of New Hampshire.
The U.S. Department of Education, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said Monday, will be doling out $763,446 in federal funding that will be used to support the university’s social work program. In addition, the education department’s collaboration with the Manchester School District to develop a School Social Work Track and graduate certificate program will also receive funding.
“This collaboration between [the University of New Hampshire] and the Manchester School District to train additional mental health professionals for our schools is so urgently needed,” Shaheen said in a statement. “The pandemic hit our kids the hardest, so I'm very encouraged to see federal resources being invested to respond directly to this crisis affecting New Hampshire students and their families. As we combat the ongoing youth mental health crisis, addressing this problem head-on is essential to ensuring students have the support they need when they need it.”
The funding efforts, according to a release, will help the social work program develop a graduate certificate focused on trauma, diversity, and inclusion in an effort to quell personnel shortages while improving the quality of school mental health personnel and services offered to children.
According to a release, the federal dollars are derived from the Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program. The program distributes competitive grants to higher-learning institutions to test and evaluation innovative partnerships between those institutions and local education agencies.
“This is an exciting opportunity for [the University of New Hampshire] to collaborate with the Manchester School District to develop, implement, and improve equity-based inclusive programs by training counselors, social workers, educators, and other professionals who work with students with and without disabilities,” Mary Schuh, research associate professor of education at the University of New Hampshire, said in a statement. “We are hopeful that this will help expand the number of professionals in high-need schools who can focus on the quality of education and school mental health and provide better outcomes for all students.”
The funding, according to a release, will help train school counselors, social workers, psychologists, or other mental health professionals to provide those services at schools.