(The Center Square) – Victim services programs in The Granite State are getting an infusion of federal cash.
Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the New Hampshire Department of Justice has been granted approval from the Governor & Executive Council and the Fiscal Committee of the General Court to accept $5 million in federal funds to sustain victim service programs in the state.
“Without these funds many of the services available to victims of crime would be reduced dramatically or cease to exist,” Formella said in a statement. “These approvals will allow the Department of Justice to continue to address the need for crime victim services across New Hampshire by subgranting funds to the amazing organizations that provide these services throughout our state.”
The decision to accept the funding was made earlier Wednesday at a meeting of the Governor & Executive Council of the General Court. The Fiscal Committee approve the funds last Friday.
Subgrants through the department are used for direct victim services for which New Hampshire receives funding under the Victims of Crime Act Grant. The program was created by Congress in 1984 and uses federal funds to assist state and local programs that assist victims of crime, according to a release.
States receive money from the fund, but according to the release, a reduction in criminal fines and penalty deposits into the fund, along with nonprosecution agreements, have diverted funding to other areas, leading to a reduction in subgrants.
The funding, according to the release, is needed as the state’s fiscal year 2022 budget called for a 63% increase for emergency shelters and domestic and sexual assault crisis lines. There was a 30% increase for emergency shelters in 2019 for domestic violence victims.
Funds through the act, according to the release, are used to support domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, and child abuse treatment programs.