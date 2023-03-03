(The Center Square) – A new report shows that hotel occupancy and tax-related revenue are rising in New Hampshire as employment is decreasing.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association and Oxford Economics recently released a report that details how hotel state and local tax revenue will reach new heights this year as occupancy is expected the grow.
“Hotels are making significant strides toward recovery, supporting millions of good-paying jobs and generating billions in state and local tax revenue in communities across the nation,” AHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Chip Rogers said in a statement. “To continue growing, we need to hire more people. Fortunately, there’s never been a better time to be a hotel employee, with wages, benefits, flexibility and upward mobility better than ever before.”
The report, which compares data from 2019 and 2023 projections, shows that state and local tax revenue generated from hotel stays will eclipse $46.71 billion in 2023, as occupancy rates are projected to reach 63.8%. The occupancy rate is just shy of 2019’s 65.9%.
Across the nation, the report shows that $41.1 billion was generated in tax revenue for states and municipalities in 2019, and the projections put that figure at $46.7 billion in 2023 for a 13.6% increase. Monetarily, that is a $5.5 billion increase.
In 2019, according to the report, New Hampshire brought in $128 million in state and local tax revenue and is projected for a 13.8% increase for $145 million this year.
On the employment side, hotels across the nation, according to the report, had 2.3 million employees in 2019 and that is projected to fall 11.1% across the country with just over 2 million employed in the sector.
Hotel-supported employment, the report reveals, saw 8.5 million jobs in 2019 supported by the sector and is projected for an 11.1% decrease in 2023 to 7.6 million.
In New Hampshire, the report shows, there were 8,760 direct workers in the sector in 2019, and is projected to have an 11.4% decrease this year to 7,762. When it comes to hotel-supported employment, the Granite State had 36,650 employees in 2019 and is projected for an 11.4% decrease in 2023 to 32,475.
Hotel occupancy saw a 3.2% drop in 2023 from 2019, when rates were at 65.9%. In 2023, projected rates are set at just 63.8%. New Hampshire is projected to have an occupancy increase of 4% with a 62.95 projection for 2023, ahead of 2019’s rate of 60.5%