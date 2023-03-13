(The Center Square) – While New Hampshire has recorded budget surpluses in recent years, a recent analysis indicates the state is one of 17 lagging in tax revenue growth trends.
Public policy organization Pew Charitable Trusts recently took the wraps off a 10-quarter economic analysis that compiled states’ tax revenue receipts from January 2020 to June 2022.
New Hampshire did post several quarter-over-quarter gains within the two-and-a-half-year snapshot, peaking at 12.5% growth in the third quarter of 2021, with inflation factored into the equation.
In the analysis, “State Tax Revenue Growth Approaches Possible Inflection Point,” Pew researchers Justin Theal and Alexandre Fall said most areas of the country have benefited from a variety of factors, including a still-strong labor market, federal assistance, and consumer spending.
Speaking to widespread trends across the U.S., Theal and Fall said, “Nationally, state revenue benefited from robust growth in all major tax streams.”
Across the U.S., the researchers indicated, “Personal income taxes, which are the largest source of total state tax revenue, grew by an inflation-adjusted 6.5% in the second quarter of 2022.”
However, New Hampshire’s tax revenue overall declined by 1.7% from prepandemic levels between January 2020 and June 2022, according to the analysis.
As was the case across most of the U.S., New Hampshire’s tax revenue receipts took a swift decline in the second quarter of 2020 as COVID-19 mitigation measures took effect.
Since then, the tax revenue comparisons have been mixed, with a 9.8% increase in the third quarter of 2020, followed by several quarters of declines. At the end of fiscal year 2022, in the second quarter of the calendar year, tax revenues were again up 2.7%.
According to state officials, New Hampshire has continued to benefit from budget surpluses in the fiscal year 2023 budget that runs through June.
Revenue surpluses in December – at the halfway point of the current fiscal year – stood at $200 million, or $40 million more than the surplus recorded at the same point a year ago.
Phil Sletten, research director with the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, assembled a state-specific analysis of tax revenues as upcoming budget deliberations get underway.
New Hampshire’s state budget has historically been fortified with tax revenues from a variety of sources – many that have outperformed projections in recent years.
But Sletten did issue a cautionary note about state policy in the face of economic unknowns in the road ahead.
“Entering the next state budget cycle with a surplus gives legislators more resources to deploy for the public benefit,” Sletten said. “However, the high reliance on business profits for recent revenue growth suggests a slowdown in the economy could substantially impact resources available in the next state budget.”