(The Center Square) – The best roads in the country run through New Hampshire, a new study claims.
Moneygeek's study, “Road Conditions & Spending By State: Does More Money Mean Better Roads?,” says New Hampshire is not only tops in New England, but tops in the nation for having the best roads. At the same time the Granite State has the lowest capital outlay per mile for those high-ranking roads.
The report analyzes U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Census Bureau data, according to the release.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the state has invested wisely when it pertains to highway spending.
“New Hampshire has made smart investments in our infrastructure, and we’ve returned over $100 million to cities and towns across the Granite State for roads and bridges,” Sununu said in a statement. “It’s with that sense of smart fiscal management that we’ve paved the way to be ranked the No. 1 state for taxpayer return on investment.”
New Hampshire not only has the best roads and the smallest cost per mile for construction, but the Granite State is also tops in New England for quality of roads, as well.
New Hampshire spends just $9.82 per mile for highway construction, while Vermont spends $10.64, and Maine $10.84. Massachusetts spends $21.03 per mile and Rhode Island $42.37. Alabama tops the list at $6.44.
“New Hampshire is blessed with a dedicated team of professionals that works hard to build and maintain our transportation system,” New Hampshire Department of Transportation Commissioner Bill Cass said in a statement. “I credit their commitment to our asset management strategy and sustained investment to our success.”
New Hampshire has just 7% of its roads listed as being in poor condition, while Rhode Island has 41%, Massachusetts 31%, Maine 12%, and Vermont 10%, according to the study.
The Granite State also has 74% of its roads being listed in good condition. Vermont has 63%, Maine 62%, Massachusetts 37% and Rhode Island 22%, according to the study.
For road roughness, New Hampshire came in at 71.9, while Maine scored 90.1, and Vermont 91.2. Massachusetts scored 131 and Rhode Island came in at 149 on the measure that is scored by the Federal Highway Administration. A score less than 95 indicates a road in good condition, while 95-170 is considered acceptable.
The study shows that roughly 1 in 10 U.S. roads are in poor condition, and urban roads are worse at 1 in 5 being listed in poor condition.