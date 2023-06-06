(The Center Square) – Nearly half a million dollars in federal funding will be put to work in New Hampshire to address trauma-informed care.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has allocated $499,277 in federal dollars to be sent to Lamprey Health Care to support the organization’s Southern NH Area Health Education Center program.
The funding was announced Monday by New Hampshire’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Democratic U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas.
“As communities across New Hampshire continue to be impacted by the substance use disorder epidemic, it’s important that Granite State families have access to trauma-informed care and support,” Shaheen said in a statement. “That’s why I’m glad to see these federal funds heading to Lamprey’s Southern NH Area Health Education Center program. Investing in programs like AHEC geared towards trauma-informed care, especially for impacted children and families, is critical as we combat this epidemic.”
Lamprey Health Care is a private, nonprofit organization that aims to provide high-quality healthcare and health-related services focused on prevention and lifestyle management.
According to a release, the funding is being directed at the organization’s children and caregivers programs who have been exposed to difficult childhood experiences and expanding access to interventions and trauma-informed care.
“Far too many young people in New Hampshire have been impacted by the opioid crisis, from the devastating loss of a parent who overdosed to seeing a loved one struggle to stay in recovery,” Hassan said in a statement. “Trauma-informed care is a critical resource for these children and families. This federal funding will help Lamprey Health Care further support New Hampshire children and caregivers, which is especially important as we continue to see high overdose deaths across our state.”.