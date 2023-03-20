(The Center Square) — After hashing over various line items, the New Hampshire House Public Works and Highways Committee on Monday approved an amended capital improvement spending bill.
Committee members have been meeting with Christopher Shea, deputy legislative budget assistant with the Legislature, over a series of meetings about the financial implications of road improvements, community college spruce-ups, and a range of other items that cut across the day-to-day functions within state government.
At Monday’s meeting, Shea and the committee hashed over several recent changes to the bill and broke into several recesses before acting on the fully amended version.
If approved as amended, the capital improvement expenditures – which are fully encapsulated in House Bill 25 – would take effect with the start of the next biennium budget that begins in July.
Shea discussed with the committee a number of the recent changes, some adding requirements to fiscal allocations.
The Community College System of New Hampshire, for instance, could receive a state-funded appropriation of $6.1 million that would include $3.4 million toward what has been described as “critical maintenance” in legislative documents, as well as $1.2 million in information technology infrastructure upgrades.
“With the critical maintenance and IT infrastructure funds, the note would require the community college to report to the capital budget overview committee twice a year on how these funds are being spent, what types of critical maintenance is being performed and what’s going on with the IT infrastructure,” Shea said.
State Rep. Mark McConkey, R-Freedom, said he had proposed the stipulation after discussions at recent committee meetings as amendments were being incorporated into the capital improvement budget.
“I wanted to add some language for accountability,” said McConkey, who chairs the House Public Works and Highways Committee. “We all agreed that was important and should be done.”
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation, which could receive a total of $2.51 million in state funds, alongside $70.85 million in federally sourced money, was previously discussed as an entity that would have the same reporting requirement in place, based on the budget proposal.
The DOT’s capital budget includes an assortment of upgrades for transit buses and other passenger vehicles and freight rail improvements, as well as road and highway maintenance.
Another capital line item that has been under the microscope within the committee is the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission’s statewide construction renovation project for its fish hatchery.
The committee gave a favorable recommendation to a $4.6 million project, but added a proposed caveat that funds must first be applied to the Powder Mill Fish Hatchery in New Durham before being disbursed elsewhere.
Shea had been wordsmithing and revising drafts of HB25 over multiple meetings before the final amended version was acted on at the conclusion of Monday’s session.
“It would be nearly impossible to keep track of this,” McConkey said of the role Shea had in making changes to the bill’s contents.
With the committee’s favorable recommendation on record, HB25 moves forward to the full House of Representatives.