(The Center Square) – State active duty status can now be used for National Guard soldiers for ground rescues and support.
New Hampshire’s Executive Council on Thursday morning approved a memorandum of understanding between the state’s National Guard and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Gov. Chris Sununu said. The agreement will allow soldiers to be mobilized and deployed voluntarily for ground search and rescue support operations.
According to a release, the soldiers can participate in operations from the Lakes Region in the eastern-central part of the state to the southern border with Massachusetts. Search and rescue operations in the southern part of the state are handled by teams in northern New Hampshire.
“The mobilization of our National Guard on a voluntary status to assist the Fish and Game Department with search and rescue operations in the southern tier of the state will improve response times for those in need of assistance,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “When it comes to protecting the life and safety of Granite Staters, our citizen soldiers and airmen always step up to answer the call. We are grateful for their efforts.”
New Hampshire Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaites said the move is “a natural fit.”
“Much of the necessary training for search and rescue operations are considered basic tasks for our guardsmen and women,” Mikolaites said in a statement. “More than 50 have already signed up to be a part of the volunteer team.”
Scott Mason, executive director of New Hampshire Fish and Game, said adding professional volunteers is “an invaluable asset.”
“These soldiers are physically fit, disciplined, and come prepared to meet the challenges that search and rescue missions present,” Mason said in a statement. “Having them ready to serve as volunteers in the southern areas of our state during difficult search missions will fill an essential role in the safety of New Hampshire citizens.”
According to a release, the National Guard Volunteer Search and Rescue Team will assist in search and rescue where immediate danger is presented. The team is not to be used for long-term rescue and recovery operations. Fish and Game personnel will supervise the soldiers.