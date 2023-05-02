(The Center Square) – The House of Representatives had its say. Now it’s the Senate’s turn.
As the clock winds down on adopting a new two-year budget to fortify a range of programs and services across New Hampshire, the Senate Finance Committee has begun reviewing the $15.9 billion spending plan for the next two years.
The Senate’s Finance Committee on Tuesday held an hours-long hearing on the budget, set to kick in July 1, for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. More than 100 people spoke to the panel about a range of issues – from Medicaid contributions to pensions and benefits for state employees to charter school funding.
The meeting comes on the heels of the House of Representatives’ bipartisan adoption, on a 326-63 vote, of a $15.9 billion budget proposal, encapsulated in House Bill 1 and House Bill 2.
Rep. Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, is chair of the House Finance Committee. Weyler spoke to his counterparts in the Senate about the work and compromise taken to bring forward a budget recommendation.
“It was a challenge,” Weyler said as he shared his views on holding the line on spending, yet factoring in inflationary cost pressures. “We did get it passed.”
The House’s recommended 2024-25 budget represents an approximately 18% increase from the current 2022-23 budget.
The Senate Committee heard from a range of people, from all ages and walks of life across New Hampshire, about various concerns.
Advocates calling for higher Medicaid contributions shared personal stories about the financial and logistical hardships they have been facing – particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago.
The New Hampshire Troopers Association, which represents state police officers, was among the public sector groups imploring lawmakers to make additional appropriations for salary and benefits as employee counts have been low.
Joshua Quigley, who represents the association, said New Hampshire State Police currently has 69 open positions, representing 20% of the agency’s positions.
“We’ve seen retention problems like we’ve never seen before,” Quigley said.
Calls to add more funding for the state’s public charter school system were also sounded throughout the committee’s afternoon public testimony session.
Kimberly Lavallee, a supporter of New Hampshire’s public charter schools, said a state-level, per-pupil increase of $9,000 – up from the current rate of $7,338 – would help fund day-to-day operations.
“We have the same expenses that a traditional business will have,” Lavallee said, pointing to lease agreements and property taxes as examples. “We absolutely need an increase to be able to hire people. We need to be able to provide the appropriate tools and materials to students.”
A number of speakers also advocated for affordable housing and homeless outreach services as repeated reports of inadequate accommodations for low- to moderate-income households have bubbled to the surface within the state.
Elissa Margolin, director of Housing Action New Hampshire, said the state currently has an overwhelming need for affordable housing and advocated for funding toward programs and services to shepherd more accommodations.
“We must address the need for affordable housing,” Margolin said.