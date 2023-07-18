(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s governor is headed to the southern border.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will travel to Texas on Wednesday to meet with National Guard soldiers deployed from New Hampshire.
“The crisis at the southern border affects all 50 states, and it’s important to get an on-the-ground look and hear directly from stakeholders,” Sununu said in a release. “While there, I look forward to meeting with New Hampshire National Guard soldiers who have bravely deployed to help keep our nation safe to thank them on behalf of the entire state of New Hampshire for their dedicated service.”
As previously reported by The Center Square, captures of people living in or entering the country illegally at the U.S.-Canada border in the Swanton Sector, which stretches from upstate New York to New Hampshire, has increased in record number since October.
The ratio of suspected terrorists apprehended at the northern border compared to the southern border is 5-to-1.
According to a release, Sununu will meet the 45 New Hampshire soldiers attached to the 941st Military Police Batallion stationed at McAllen, Texas. During the trip, the governor will receive a briefing on area operations from the battalion commander.
Sununu will also visit the Brownsville Border Patrol Station’s Remote Video Surveillance site operated by New Hampshire soldiers. He will meet with officials from the Texas Department of Safety and take an Air Patrol tour of the Rio Grande River valley.
According to a release, Sununu will meet on Friday with 60-plus New Hampshire soldiers stationed in Harlingen, Texas, who are attached to the 237th Military Police Company.
The 941st Military Police Battalion was created in 2019, according to a release, and is based in Concord and has 46 soldiers deployed to the southern border. The 237th Military Police Company, created in 2007, is based in Pembroke and has 125 soldiers deployed to the southern border.