(The Center Square) – State Homeland Security is set to receive $4.8 million, including over $2.1 million to fund increased security measures at New Hampshire's nonprofits and houses of worship.
The congressional delegation led by Sen. Maggie Hassan, joined by fellow Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, announced the funding opportunities Thursday.
In addition to funding houses of worship and nonprofits, $200,000 is earmarked for Coos County to fund additional security on the northern border with Canada.
Thirteen houses of worship across the Granite State will split over $1 million in funding, including four that will each receive more than $100,000.
The remainder of the funds will be doled out between nonprofits like Boys and Girls Club, Planned Parenthood and educational institutions ranging from early to higher education.
Hassan, a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, applauded the funding, underscoring the safety and security of the public in places of worship and involvement in nonprofits.
“Granite Staters should not be worried about their safety while they are worshipping in a church or volunteering at a nonprofit in their community,” said Hassan. “I am glad to announce a significant investment in New Hampshire nonprofits so that they can beef up their security. These nonprofits make a tremendous impact in their communities, and we must make sure that they’re protected against any potential threats.”
Craig Fitzgerald, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua, highlighted the importance of strengthening security in and around their facility in an effort to protect children.
“These funds will help us strengthen the physical security of our building, where we serve hundreds of children from across the Greater Nashua Area each and every day,” said Fitzgerald.
Hassan has been leading a bipartisan effort to improve and strengthen security for places of worship and nonprofits, including legislation signed by former President Donald Trump in 2020 to codify grant funding in smaller states, such as New Hampshire. The legislation ensured funding for security wouldn’t be targeted to larger metropolitan areas.
In addition, Hassan introduced the Pray Safe Act in June that would establish a federal clearinghouse for faith-based organizations and places of worship to access best practices for safety and security measures, available federal grant programs and security training opportunities.