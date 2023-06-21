(The Center Square) – An electrical energy bill that received a mixed reaction in one chamber of the New Hampshire Legislature has advanced after a unanimous bipartisan vote Wednesday from the Conference Committee.
The seven-member panel took up House Bill 281, which outlines a series of legislative protocols to encourage the least cost-integrated resource plans for statewide utility providers.
HB 281 received a net positive 18 votes this legislative session in both chambers of the Legislature.
In the Senate, 23 members voted to pass it, and one cast a dissenting vote. Support within the House of Representatives differed, with 180 members against it and 176 favoring it.
“This is a difficult bill, and it has proven so,” said Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, who sits on the committee. “But the Senate position is here, and I think it is because we worked very hard to get to something that we could legislatively bring forward that we felt would have the support of the agencies and the governor.”
Rep. Douglas Thomas, R-Londonderry, ultimately voted toward the session's conclusion that formally stated the House receded from its nonconcur position and acceded to the amendments the Senate had incorporated into the legislation.
Thomas’ vote received unanimous support after a brief recess.
Earlier in the committee meeting, Rep. Kat McGhee, D-Hollis, attempted unsuccessfully to incorporate several amendments into HB 281.
McGhee said she was concerned about its impact on the Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Energy Board, or EESE, a subgroup within the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission.
“We are eliminating a vibrant board of experts who bring incredibly relevant experience to the table,” McGhee said.
Speaking to the bill in its current form, McGee said, “It would imply that (members on the EESE Board) are not needed, and I would propose that they still are.”
McGee’s proposed amendment failed for lack of a second.
Throughout the meeting, Rep. Michael Vose, R-Epping, chair of the committee, spoke of the importance and value of bipartisanship and cooperation to move New Hampshire forward.
“Even though there’s a lot of talk about bipartisanship, you don’t actually see it happening when the opportunity presents itself,” Vose said. “But in my mind, HB 281 is a great opportunity for us to show some bipartisanship. We each give a little, and we each get a little. That is the way legislation moves forward.”
Vose said the committee’s vote is an important step forward for electrical energy policy.
Speaking about the next steps, Vose said expertise outside the Legislature would be essential to bringing some of the bill’s components to fruition.
“We have members of the public who have submitted some good ideas, and we look forward to examining those in the coming months,” Vose said.