(The Center Square) – A 211-mile renewable energy transmission project is before the U.S. Department of Energy’s Transmission Facilitation Program for a final decision.
The Twin States Clean Energy Link plans to bring 1,200 megawatts of clean Canadian hydropower to New England, New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.
“New Hampshire is always looking to put solutions on the table that lower energy rates for consumers, and the Twin States Clean Energy Link makes use of clean, renewable energy to do just that,” Sununu said in a statement. “With a low-impact plan that utilizes already existing infrastructure, this project is a win-win for families and businesses across the Granite State.”
The project aims to support reliability while adding resiliency to the state’s electric grid by delivering additional hydropower to the ISO-New England power grid. According to a release, the project anticipates saving ratepayers billions of dollars in the first 15 years of operation.
Sununu penned a letter to Jennifer Granholm, secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, supporting the project. He said he has “prioritized” energy projects aimed at “reducing costs for customers” in New Hampshire and providing new generation sources to advance the state’s economy.
The governor wrote that the Twin States is “uniquely positioned” for permits in the region as the company uses roadway burial and existing overhead transmission lines to deliver power to the New England power grid.
He wrote that the line would potentially solve long-standing issues in the state’s North Country “by accomplishing costly system upgrades,” allowing “small renewable energy projects to be developed along the Coos Loop.”
The link would also run through Vermont, according to a release.
Sununu said the project would also help New Hampshire get ready for the development of offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine, according to a release.