(The Center Square) – A 21-term representative in the New Hampshire House of Representatives has turned in his resignation.
Democratic Rep. David Cote, first elected to the state’s House of Representatives in the 1980s, officially resigned on Wednesday. The move was announced in a statement from Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, the House Democratic leader.
Cote represented Hillsborough’s District 3 in Nashua. It is unknown if the seat will be placed on the Sept. 12 primary election ballot. The chamber, with his resignation, has 199 Republicans, 196 Democrats, two independents and three vacant seats.
Cote did not attend the Legislature’s past session and was not sworn in after winning the 2022 general election. Wilhelm pointed to Cote’s health concerns as a significant factor in the resignation.
Cote has cerebral palsy and is a heart attack survivor. To walk, he wears leg braces and uses crutches.
“Due to Representative Cote’s disability and chronic health diagnosis, he is at substantially higher risk of contracting an infectious disease and was unable to serve in person this term,” Wilhelm said in a statement. “I remain disappointed that the House rejected efforts to allow remote participation in the Legislative process, which effectively blocked Representative Cote and others in similar situations from fully serving their constituents.”
The House Clerk issued a news release earlier Wednesday, listing Cote under resignations.
Wilhelm praised Cote’s “knowledge, advocacy, and intellect” that he said, “will be sorely missed in the House.”
“On behalf of the entire House Democratic Caucus, I thank Representative Cote for his decades of service to the people of Nashua and to the New Hampshire House of Representatives,” Wilhelm said in a statement. “Representative Cote’s tireless advocacy to protect the rights of all individuals, assure elections remain open and fair, and provide loyal counsel to countless colleagues has brought immeasurable benefit to the Granite State.”
“For the benefit of all Granite Staters, House Democrats will continue advocating to allow full participation in the legislative process regardless of physical ability," Wilhelm said in a statement.
Rep. Lucy McVitty Weber, D-Cheshire, called Cote’s “fierce intelligence” along with his “vast experience” and a “wicked sense of human” a “huge loss for the” House.
