(The Center Square) – The sixth-best business tax climate in the nation belongs to New Hampshire.
The Tax Foundation released its new study, 2023 Business Tax Climate Index, on Tuesday and the Granite State stands heads-and-shoulders above other New England states. The index considers corporate taxes, individual income tax returns, sales tax, property tax, and unemployment insurance tax rankings.
The group’s executive summary said the index would allow business leaders, government policymakers, and taxpayers to assess how the tax systems in each state compare. The index illustrates how states have structured tax systems while providing a pathway to improvement.
New Hampshire ranked first in sales tax; ninth in individual income tax; 43rd in property tax; 44th in corporate tax; and 45th in unemployment insurance tax.
Last year, New Hampshire ranked seventh with an overall score of 5.93, and this year is ranked sixth with a 5.96 score.
The Tax Foundation pointed out that New Hampshire does not have taxes on wages or salaries but does have a tax on interest and dividend income. With tax year 2023, the state will begin phasing out dividend and interest taxes by 1% each year through 2027, when the taxes will be pulled entirely off the books.
According to the study, the state has already reduced the Business Profits Tax from 7.7% to 7.6% and the Business Enterprise Tax from 0.6% to 0.55%.
According to the study, scores are measured through 125 variables, and the five components are not weighted equally. The individual income tax comprises 30.6% of the overall score, and sales tax is 23.5%. Corporate tax is 21.1% of the score, property tax is 15%, and unemployment insurance tax is 9.8%.
Elsewhere in New England, Massachusetts ranked 34th, Maine 35th, Rhode Island 42nd, Vermont 44th and Connecticut 47th.