(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s governor is requesting the federal government to enter into an agreement regarding illegal immigration and patrolling the state’s international border with Canada.
As the 51-mile border with Canada has recently become a focus of people without authorization crossing into the Granite State, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the federal government to do more than post an additional 25 border patrol agents in Swanton’s sector in the North Country.
Sununu, in a Monday letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, said New Hampshire has been trying over the last few months to assist the federal government in securing the international border. He “these offers of assistance have been repeatedly rejected.”
Sununu is asking the federal government to “immediately lift the moratorium” and then “enter into a customized agreement" with New Hampshire so that law enforcement officers can be trained and serve as a “force multiplier” in the North Country.
Sununu also asks the Federal Emergency Management Agency program for additional funding to pay the state for increased patrolling in the border region. He wrote that the Biden administration has “cut funding and hindered the state’s ability to assist in” patrolling the border over the past two years.
The third-term governor then asks the Department of Homeland Security to partner with the state of New Hampshire "to make this a reality.”
Sununu said New Hampshire officially offered to assist the feds on Feb. 17 by requesting the Department of Homeland Security delegates its authority to enforce specific federal immigration laws that are “appropriately tailored to account for New Hampshire’s unique circumstances” in the situation.
Sununu wrote that New Hampshire would require no additional federal funds under the proposed collaboration. Regional Immigration and Customers Enforcement officers at the time, Sununu wrote, told New Hampshire officials that a nationwide hold on entering new delegation agreements has been in place since 2021.
Sununu wrote that two days later, a migrant from Mexico died in Swanton while attempting to enter the United States illegally from Canada.
In the letter, Sununu addressed that most of the land near the border is state forest land featuring rough terrain, making rescue efforts difficult.