(The Center Square) – After an in-depth review, a New Hampshire legislative panel on Tuesday had final deliberations on a bill that impacts state-residing visa holders who hold driver’s licenses.
On a unanimous “ought to pass” 20-0 vote, the House Transportation Committee forwarded Senate Bill 187 to the House floor for a vote.
The concepts within SB187 were first introduced in the last legislative session – a point Rep. Thomas Walsh, R-Hooksett, touched on during the committee review of the bill’s history.
“Every time we tried to solve a problem, we came up with another question,” said Walsh, who chairs the House Transportation Committee.
Before the committee’s final advisory vote, a late-stage amendment was introduced.
SB187, as amended, could give visa holders with a valid driver’s license or permit from a jurisdiction outside the U.S. the authority to drive legally in New Hampshire for up to 360 days if the legislation as drafted is adopted.
The change is a sizable increase from the 60-day threshold that has been in place.
Most of the bill is tailored to nonresidents employed in New Hampshire through the federal H-2A temporary agriculture program. Apple farming, in particular, is among the employment opportunities visa holders have been part of in the state.
Walsh said the bill's intent and the subsequent amendment is to balance both sides of the equation, ensuring law-abiding visa holders can drive legally yet offering specific timetables and protections.
“I have to tell you we put a lot of thought into this,” Walsh said.
Before the committee’s vote, questions of enforcement arose – particularly since the new timeline spans nearly a year.
Director of Motor Vehicles John Marasco said enforcement would be triggered through reported cases, which is the scenario currently in place with the 60-day timeline.
“This is one of those areas where there really is a grey area,” Marasco said. “It’s not something that’s easily enforced.”
Without a deeper dive, Marasco said the honor system, to an extent, would be a part of the process.
“It’s difficult to ascertain how long someone’s been in the state,” Marasco said. “You’re hoping they’re being honest with you.”
In addition to requiring an existing driver’s license from the holder’s home jurisdiction, SB187 places several other requirements.
Among them: a requirement that the person is at least 18 years of age and is currently present, lawfully, within the U.S.