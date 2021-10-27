(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court is allowing a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of psychiatric patients in New Hampshire who were held involuntarily in emergency rooms to proceed.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Hampshire in 2018, argues that the practice of involuntarily detaining people who may be experiencing mental health crises in hospital emergency rooms without providing them due process or a speedy hearing to contest their commitment violates their civil rights.
Lawyers for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and several hospitals that intervened in the lawsuit had asked the appeals court to toss out the ACLU's lawsuit, arguing that a state court ruling earlier this year had resolved the issue. A U.S. District Court judge had rejected two previous motions to dismiss the ACLU's case.
In its ruling, the First Circuit Court of Appeals declined to dismiss the case "as moot" and sent it back to a lower court for ongoing litigation.
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, said the ruling "said what we have been arguing for the past three years in court – that people have a right to seek relief when the State boards them in hospital emergency rooms without a timely hearing or access to counsel in violation of their federal constitutional rights."
That class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of several patients who spent weeks in a private hospital under involuntary commitment before they were admitted to a state-run mental health facility. At least 50 individuals were being held in emergency rooms when the lawsuit was originally filed.
Mental health advocates say a shortage of beds in state-run facilities means that patients are often "boarded" in emergency rooms in private hospitals for weeks – even months – as they wait for an opening.
A group of hospitals intervened in the lawsuit, arguing that they were being forced to hold involuntarily committed patients and provide them with board, medical care and security.
Under New Hampshire law, patients are already required to have a court hearing on their commitment within three days. But the state Department of Health and Human Services has argued that that requirement meant the three-day period kicked in once patients were checked into a psychiatric facility.
In May, the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that psychiatric patients who are involuntarily held in New Hampshire as a result of a mental health crisis are entitled to due process, including a speedy court hearing.
The ruling requires the state to hold court hearings for mental health patients within three days of being involuntarily committed for evaluation.
In its 18-page ruling, the Supreme Court said Doe's rights had been violated because "upon being certified for involuntary emergency admission and, thus, being admitted to the state mental health services system, she did not receive a probable cause hearing within three days of her admission."
Despite that ruling, psychiatric patients are still being boarded in hospital emergency rooms. As of Monday, there were at least 18 patients awaiting beds in state facilities, according to the ACLU.
"We will continue to combat this practice in federal court, and we look forward to continuing to litigate this case," Bissonnette said.