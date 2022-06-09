(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says he won't be filing charges against a handful of protesters who last year disrupted an Executive Council hearing on proposed COVID-19 vaccine regulations.
The Executive Council meeting was shut down after anti-vaccine protesters packed a hall at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, disrupting the proceedings. State police were called.
At the time, the council was reconsidering its rejection of two contracts by the state to accept $27 million in federal funds for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program. While the council approved the contracts two months later, the delay in funding forced the state Department of Health and Human Service to spend $5 million to keep the vaccine program running.
Formella said the seven-month investigation showed that while there was "probable cause" some of the protesters at the Sept. 29 meeting may have violated state law by obstructing the proceedings, state prosecutors likely wouldn't have been able to provide any criminal wrongdoing.
"Those individuals would have certain constitutional and statutory defenses available to them at trial and based on these defenses, and other evidentiary issues, the state would be unable to sustain its burden of proving these individuals guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Formella said in a statement.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, criticized the protesters for a "mob mentality" by threatening state employees and disrupting the meeting. He also accused them and council members of jeopardizing public health by opposing the federal funding for the vaccine program.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, a Londonderry Republican, called the protesters' actions "disgraceful and contrary to civil public discourse."
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, the panel's lone Democrat, described the protestors as "a far-right fringe mob" who put the safety of state employees at risk.
Formella said the investigation, which was conducted by the AG's Public Integrity Unit, worked with investigators from the New Hampshire State Police to review the conduct of individuals who were at that meeting. The probe included interviews with witnesses, and a review of video surveillance and TV news footage of the meeting.
He said following the legal review the AG's office will "take no further action" on the matter.