(The Center Square) – Although the New Hampshire Legislature has suspended activities through May 4 out of an abundance of caution during the coronavirus pandemic, a group of legislators will be meeting remotely April 10 to deal with state revenues that are lower than projected in the state budget as a result of the pandemic.
“The governor will have to, by executive direction, reduce expenditures across the board,” Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, told The Center Square. “We are looking pretty healthy here in [New Hampshire], probably because we do not ‘enjoy’ an income or sales tax.”
Revenue generated from the meals-and-rooms taxes, liquor sales, and lottery sales are lower due to less spending by both local residents and out-of-state visitors.
The decreased state revenue comes as the state an national economy are largely at a standstill in an effort to reduce travel and thereby stem the spread of the coronavirus, which is killed nearly 10,000 people nationwide. In New Hampshire, there have been 669 diagnosed cases and nine deaths, according to numbers released Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Even as the toll on human health and life continues to climb, lawmakers and officials are stuck in the position of also having to worry about how government will continue to function in a time of reduced tax income.
“Revenues are going to be drastically impacted at the state level, and what we need to do is find ways to keep the most vital services moving forward,” Sununu said at a recent briefing. “We are going to have to make some cuts one way or another.”
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, told The Center Square the committee would be looking to evaluate the fiscal data as it comes in.
“Our goal is to look at this budget and ascertain the difference between what we had appropriated and what the revenues are,” D’Allesandro said.
The 11th-term senator said lawmakers would not be looking to make any cuts until they know what the revenues are.
“What we’re going to have to do is gauge what the revenue shortfalls are going to be, but we’re not going to know until June,” D’Allesandro said. “We’ve pushed off tax payments from April 15, gave until the end of June.”
D’Allesandro said the governor already has taken steps to save money.
“What we don’t spend on travel and don’t spend on hiring, we hope we will be saving some money,” D’Allesandro said. “So we’ll proceed with the spending plan as it is right now.”