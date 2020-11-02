(The Center Square) – New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to send their governor to Concord for a second term, but a new survey suggests they do not plan to give the president another four years.
New Hampshire did not offer early voting this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but voters could request a “no-fault absentee ballot.” Polling hours vary by municipality, but according to Ballotpedia, they must open by 11 a.m. and cannot close before 7 p.m.
The state saw record numbers of voters turn out for the primary earlier this year despite the pandemic. Nearly three-quarters of the 304,652 voters who cast a ballot (70.4 percent) voted in person, while the remaining 29.6 percent voted absentee.
On Tuesday, Granite State voters will decide whether to give Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, a second term. He faces off against state Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, and Libertarian Darryl Perry.
A new poll from the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion found Sununu has a large lead over Feltes.
Nearly six in 10 likely voters (59 percent) said they planned to vote for Sununu, while just 36 percent planned to vote for Feltes. Another 1 percent said they are voting for another candidate, and 4 percent said they were undecided.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, faces a challenge from Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner and Libertarian Justin O’Donnell.
The UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion poll revealed Shaheen leads Messner, with 57 percent of likely voters saying they plan to vote for the incumbent. Conversely, 38 percent said they planned to cast a ballot for Messner, while 1 percent said they are voting for another candidate, and 4 percent said they were undecided.
In another hotly contested race, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-New Hampshire, faces off against Republican challenger Matt Mowers in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. Pappas is wrapping up his first term in Congress.
The UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion poll found more than half of likely voters (53 percent) in the state said they planned to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden. The poll also revealed 43 percent planned to vote for President Donald Trump, while 3 percent indicated they planned to vote for a third-party candidate.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in New Hampshire by less than 3,000 votes.
“Trump’s big problem in 2020 is that he can’t run on what he is going to do, but has to run on what he has done,” Joshua Dyck, director of the Center for Public Opinion and associate professor of political science, said in a news release. “Voters are no longer willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.”