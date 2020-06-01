(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s skiing industry, hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown, is developing plans to safely reopen in the summer.
“[The ski industry] joined forces with other travel and tourism organizations in the northern half of the state to request a fund of $5 million that would be used to help attractions cover the unbudgeted costs of retrofitting their businesses to adhere to new safety guidelines and recommendations,” Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski New Hampshire, told The Center Square. “For example, such funds could help cover the costs of installing plexiglass guards at ticket or other service windows, or help businesses that don’t have online tickets or reservations systems purchase and install those.”
In mid-March, many ski areas in New Hampshire started closing to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
“As we became aware of the social responsibility part of this, we decided on Sunday that closing indefinitely would be the best possible decision for not only our team members but also our guests,” Alexandra Malloy, spokeswoman of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, told NHPR on March 17.
Gov. Chris Sununu had also ordered Cannon Mountain, a state run ski-area, to close on March 18.
“Ski areas in NH lost anywhere from 2-4 weeks at the end of the ski season due to early closures,” Keeler said. “This impacted sales of lift tickets, lessons, rentals, retail, and food & beverage, but more importantly the closures also resulted in a sharp drop in sales of next year’s season passes.”
Keeler said the sales of next year’s season passes typically help generate revenue during the summer.
“Currently, ski areas are developing plans for what can be reopened this summer based on guidance from the state; while some aspects will be able to safely open, others may not, and many events are likely to be canceled,” Keeler said.