(The Center Square) – A nonprofit group has filed an amicus brief in a New Hampshire lawsuit centering on voting districts.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire has filed a “friend-of-the-court” brief in the partisan gerrymandering lawsuit, Miles Brown, et al v. Secretary of State. The group transmitted its previously commissioned analysis of the Senate and Executive Council map in an effort to show the lines are gerrymandered on partisan lines.
According to a release, the brief says New Hampshire’s state courts are empowered and required to take up unconstitutional actions by the other two branches of state government. It says with New Hampshire prohibiting partisan gerrymandering, the courts should take up the case.
The organization’s brief, according to the release, asks for the Supreme Court to reverse the Superior Court’s dismissal and have the case continue to be heard by the Superior Court.
“New Hampshire voters are facing unfair electoral maps that are designed to cheat the system and give one party an unfair advantage at winning seats for office,” Henry Klementowicz, senior staff lawyer at the ACLU of New Hampshire, said in a release. “We’ll never stop saying it: every Granite State voice should be heard equally in our elections, and it should be the voters themselves that choose their politicians.”
According to the release, all the seats in the state’s Senate and Executive Council were voted on during the November 2022 general election, and the organization said “the districts were drawn” in a manner “that ensures Republican candidates disproportionately” captured more seats per vote than Democratic candidates.
The Executive Council has five councilors, paid $16,570 annually, elected from respective districts. Among other duties, it has veto power of pardons by the governor. New Hampshire lawmakers, each paid $100 annually, are in a state Senate and House of Representatives.
The partisan split of those bodies is 4-1 Republicans in the Executive Council; 14-10 in the Senate; and 201-198 with one vacancy in the House.
New Hampshire's population was just over 1.3 million in the 2020 census.