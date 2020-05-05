(The Center Square) – New York congressional representatives in both parties have joined the chorus of political voices in rejecting U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent comments about states in financial peril declaring bankruptcy.
McConnell made his comments April 22, suggesting it as an option in lieu of additional rounds of federal coronavirus relief to state and local governments grappling with falling tax revenue. The bankruptcy suggestion resulted in sharp rebukes from a number of politicians, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Bankruptcy is not currently legal for states, and it would require an act of Congress to make it legal.
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York have echoed some of Cuomo’s comments, punctuating the importance front-line employees have been playing throughout the pandemic as New York has buckled under the weight of recording the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
On social media, U.S. Rep. Peter King, R-Seaford, described McConnell’s comments as “shameful” and “indefensible.”
“To say that it is ‘free money’ to provide funds for cops, firefighters and healthcare workers makes McConnell the Marie Antoinette of the Senate,” King said, referencing the 18th Century Queen of France who was overthrown by revolutionaries and publicly guillotined.
Other GOP Congressional lawmakers in New York have weighed in with less barbed comments, including U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Shirley, who spoke out against bankruptcy in a recent op-ed without naming McConnell directly.
Zeldin in his statement called on the Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve to give states in need increased access to a municipal liquidity facility.
“(It) helps states and localities deal with budgetary stresses caused by the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, by allowing the federal government to purchase up to $500 million in short-term notes for these localities,” Zeldin said.
A number of Democrat Congressional delegates in the state also have jumped into the conversation and rushed to New York’s defense as COVID-19 cases have outpaced the rest of the country.
“My state subsidizes Sen. McConnell’s state (Kentucky) and has for decades,” U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-Glen Cove, said on the House floor a day after the Senate leader made his comments. “The Grim Reaper is telling my state and others to ‘drop dead.’ Well, I have a message for you – we will fight you.”
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, said McConnell’s comments were “callous” and “reckless” in a statement.
“We need to be looking out for one another and working together at every level of government to protect our small businesses, support our family farmers and making sure our students have the opportunity to learn,” Delgado said.
“Instead, Sen. McConnell is jeopardizing the long-term financial health of our state,” Delgado said. “We need bipartisan solutions and relief – not politically charged, utterly misguided and counterproductive rhetoric.”