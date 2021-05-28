(The Center Square) – New York will extend a program giving a free $20 lottery ticket to people who get a COVID-19 shot at certain state mass vaccination sites.
The tickets, which offer a $5 million grand prize, will again be available starting Monday and running through next Friday. The sites will be available for walk-ins or appointments.
"After seeing significant interest in our Vax and Scratch program, we are ecstatic to extend it in order to encourage more New Yorkers to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "The vaccine is free, accessible, and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus.”
While there may be interest in the lottery ticket, data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine shows that the COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to trend downward.
Last Friday, Johns Hopkins’ data showed the state had vaccinated 148,235 people and had a seven-day average of 131,958. For Thursday, it showed just 100,839 vaccinations with a seven-day average of 96,611.
Overall, 42 percent of the state, is fully vaccinated, a total of 8.2 million people. More than 19.3 million doses have been administered.
People who get their first dose of a Pfizer vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be eligible to get a Mega Multiplier scratch-off ticket from the New York State Lottery.
New York is one of several states that have decided to offer cash prize possibilities for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
The lottery ticket giveaway isn’t the only promotion the state is using to encourage more vaccinations.
On Wednesday, Cuomo announced the state would give away 50 full scholarships to SUNY and CUNY schools to kids aged 12 to 17 who get a vaccine.
The governor called it an incentive for families.
“It's going to be among a small population (eligible for the drawing), so your odds are good because it's only the population that has been vaccinated,” Cuomo said.