New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the introduction of legislation to revamp the state's incentives program for its film and media sector.
Senate Bill 12, sponsored by State Senator Nancy Rodrigez, D-Santa Fe, includes a phased increase to the state’s yearly cap on film tax rebates. It would add $10 million per year, increasing the annual cap from $110 to $210 million over the next decade. Additionally, the bill would double the uplift for productions outside the Albuquerque-Santa Fe corridor to 10% in hopes of incentivizing production spending in the state’s rural communities.
“New Mexico is truly the Hollywood of the Southwest, with an industry that provides thousands of high-wage jobs in a resilient, growing, and global industry that brings hundreds of millions of dollars into our economy every year,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release issued by her office. “Our film incentive is a cornerstone to New Mexico’s status as a premier production hub – this legislation will ensure that the successful industry we’ve built remains in place for years to come, providing economic growth and rewarding careers for future generations of New Mexicans.”
Senator Rodriguez agreed with the governor’s assessment. She said a bigger credit would help the state’s economy.
“We have seen the economic benefit our current film incentive has had on our state, and now it’s time to make the bill even stronger, helping to grow New Mexico’s digital media ecosystem – and that includes high-paying jobs, business growth, and top-tier workforce development,” Rodriguez said in the release.
In Fiscal Year 2022, the film, television, and digital media industry spent $855.4 million in New Mexico, setting a new record. Additionally, the state reached a record $50 million spent in rural production in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the release.
“New Mexico now has three cities across the state that have gained national recognition. With our Film Partner program and the announcement of the New Mexico Media Academy last legislative session, we have significant momentum and now must shore up this industry and secure opportunities for the crew, their families, and the small businesses that have helped it flourish,” Alicia J. Keyes, Cabinet Secretary of Economic Development for the State of New Mexico, said in the release.
Additionally, the legislation would try to incentivize production companies to hire more local actors. It would exclude residents from the state’s existing $5 million performers’ credit cap. Currently, the state caps resident and non-resident principal performers’ credits at $5 million per production.
“New Mexico is a national leader in the film and media space, and we want to ensure New Mexicans can be a part of this exciting industry for years to come,” Amber Dodson, Director of the New Mexico Film Office, said in the release. “Optimizing the film legislation will drive this growth and expand the landscape for our local workforce, ensuring their economic security well into the next decade.”
In New Mexico, the film industry supports about 8,000 jobs. The median wage for the full-time resident crew was $32 per hour last year.