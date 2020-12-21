(The Center Square) – The Assembly and Senate on Monday passed the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020, which revives tax incentives dormant for the past 18 months.
The 219-page bill released just last week by Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders includes several items besides tax incentives, including the redevelopment of some New Jersey historic properties and brownfield sites. The bill also includes an expansion of tax incentives for wind projects and the film industry.
Republican Sen. Anthony Bucco said the bill was needed but lacked enough support for small businesses.
“In my district, like all of yours, I could name dozens of restaurants, small retail stores, and community establishments that have already closed their doors forever, many after having been run for generations,” Bucco said. “We all know that if we don’t step up and provide meaningful relief that addresses the impacts of COVID-19 on our smallest businesses and nonprofit organizations, many more families will lose a source of income, something they took pride in building, a source of jobs, the lifeblood of our economy.”
Bucco said with the $4 billion in planned borrowing from the federal government approved by lawmakers in November, there was enough to add $300 million for small businesses and sought to include it in an amendment.
“Even with the amendment, the bill won’t be perfect,” Bucco said. “But at least it won’t be turning a blind eye to the suffering that we have the ability and the responsibility to address, something we surely can afford if there is room for billions of dollars in tax credits for bigger businesses.”
The Senate tabled the amendment before passing the bill by a vote of 38 to 1. The bill also passed the Assembly by a vote of 68-11.
“It includes a wide range of critical business and redevelopment incentives, which will spur growth in many areas that have been longstanding concerns for the state,” said Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin, one of the sponsors and the chairwoman of the Assembly Budget Committee. “New Jersey has been without an incentive program for over a year and a half, and this measure will make our businesses competitive with those in other states again.”
The New Jersey Business and Industry Association reiterated concerns about the lack of funding for small businesses and caps on incentives but called it a “strong economic step in the right direction.”
“While there are always improvements that can be made with legislation of such scope, this bill unquestionably provides ample opportunity for New Jersey to capitalize on the foundations of innovation, workforce development and manufacturing,” said NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka. “It does contain caps, but with flexibilities to ensure that we don’t limit the benefits of successful projects. There are protections and upgrades of net benefits a project must attain to get an incentive awarded.”
Murphy is expected to sign the bill.