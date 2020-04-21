(The Center Square) – Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox announced a new plan to reopen the company's resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.
Maddox’s plan was laid out in a 23-page report and an op-ed published Sunday by the Nevada Independent.
“I commend our governor for making the difficult decision and taking early action in the fight against COVID-19,” Maddox wrote in the Nevada Independent opinion piece. “I believe his decisions saved lives as we were facing potential exponential growth in COVID-19 exposure, given that Las Vegas caters to millions of people from all over the world.”
"Some of our elected officials have questioned the closure, calling it ‘insanity.’ That opinion has no basis in science or data and should be ignored," Maddox added.
Nevada’s economy relies mostly on tourism and has taken a significant economic blow due to the stay-at-home orders across the county that have restricted travel.
More than 303,700 Nevadans have filed for unemployment during a four week period, according to federal data.
Wynn Resorts' plan “relies on the best available science on sanitization methods in consultation with professional infectious disease experts from the best academic institutions in the country,” Maddox wrote. “We will continue to refine and update the plan as our experts provide us more advice. Our procedures are extensive and not applicable to all resorts in our industry.”
Under the guidelines, guests will need to wear masks, and the number of people in elevators and limos will be limited. Thermal cameras at entrances will screen employees and guests, and anyone with a high temperature “will not be allowed entry to the property.”
The company will also offer all guests amenity bags that include hand sanitization, face masks and a COVID-19 "awareness card."
Safeguards, the company says, will also include opening at reduced occupancy rates and continued physical distancing measures.