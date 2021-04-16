The average single-family home in Nevada has a price tag of $332,501, the 13th highest cost among the 50 states, according to a new study by the financial-services website 24/7 Wall St.
The median household income in Nevada is now $63,276, while the cost of living in the state falls short of the U.S. average by 2.5 percent, the analysis found. And over the past year, median home values in Nevada rose 8.6 percent.
Nationwide as of January, Americans paid $269,039 for a typical single-family home, according to 24/7 Wall St. These home costs can vary among states, from $113,626 to as high as $683,470, the real estate data firm Zillow reports.
Generally, in locations where homes sell for more than the U.S. average, household incomes are higher than $65,712, the national median, the researchers found. The cost of living where homes are expensive is also higher than in other parts of the nation, the study found.
Typical Costs of Single-Family Homes by State
|Rank
|State
|Typical Single-family Home Price
|Median Household Income
|Cost of Living (Above or Below U.S. Average)
|1-year Change in Median Home Value
|1
|Hawaii
|$683,470
|$83,102
|18.1%
|4.7%
|2
|California
|$624,977
|$80,440
|15.4%
|10.5%
|3
|Massachusetts
|$474,673
|$85,843
|9.7%
|10.4%
|4
|Washington
|$470,304
|$78,687
|7.8%
|12.7%
|5
|Colorado
|$442,766
|$77,127
|1.9%
|8.5%
|6
|Oregon
|$402,573
|$67,058
|1.1%
|10.0%
|7
|Utah
|$401,053
|$75,780
|-3.4%
|13.3%
|8
|New Jersey
|$376,866
|$85,751
|15.2%
|10.6%
|9
|New York
|$350,545
|$72,108
|16.4%
|7.7%
|10
|Idaho
|$348,483
|$60,999
|-7.5%
|18.9%
|11
|Maryland
|$341,148
|$86,738
|8.4%
|8.5%
|12
|Rhode Island
|$340,811
|$71,169
|-0.7%
|11.9%
|13
|Nevada
|$332,501
|$63,276
|-2.5%
|8.6%
|14
|New Hampshire
|$330,976
|$77,933
|6.0%
|12.4%
|15
|Montana
|$324,813
|$57,153
|-6.7%
|9.8%
|16
|Arizona
|$315,554
|$62,055
|-3.5%
|16.5%
|17
|Virginia
|$307,964
|$76,456
|2.0%
|7.8%
|18
|Alaska
|$292,066
|$75,463
|4.8%
|0.6%
|19
|Connecticut
|$288,822
|$78,833
|6.1%
|11.5%
|20
|Delaware
|$284,787
|$70,176
|-1.2%
|9.6%
|21
|Minnesota
|$283,127
|$74,593
|-2.5%
|8.0%
|22
|Vermont
|$277,364
|$63,001
|3.0%
|6.1%
|23
|Maine
|$276,023
|$58,924
|0.0%
|12.3%
|24
|Florida
|$270,560
|$59,227
|0.6%
|8.6%
|25
|Wyoming
|$262,517
|$65,003
|-7.3%
|3.6%
|26
|North Dakota
|$239,464
|$64,577
|-9.4%
|2.7%
|27
|New Mexico
|$229,947
|$51,945
|-8.9%
|11.0%
|28
|North Carolina
|$225,740
|$57,341
|-8.2%
|9.3%
|29
|South Dakota
|$225,662
|$59,533
|-12.1%
|5.7%
|30
|Texas
|$224,466
|$64,034
|-3.2%
|7.5%
|31
|Georgia
|$223,945
|$61,980
|-7.0%
|9.2%
|32
|Illinois
|$219,806
|$69,187
|-1.9%
|6.2%
|33
|Pennsylvania
|$215,939
|$63,463
|-2.5%
|9.6%
|34
|Wisconsin
|$213,537
|$64,168
|-8.1%
|9.6%
|35
|Tennessee
|$207,727
|$56,071
|-10.1%
|10.3%
|36
|South Carolina
|$206,647
|$56,227
|-8.9%
|7.9%
|37
|Nebraska
|$192,584
|$63,229
|-10.5%
|7.4%
|38
|Michigan
|$192,093
|$59,584
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|39
|Missouri
|$180,253
|$57,409
|-11.2%
|9.1%
|40
|Louisiana
|$178,987
|$51,073
|-10.9%
|4.5%
|41
|Indiana
|$172,769
|$57,603
|-10.7%
|9.3%
|42
|Ohio
|$168,226
|$58,642
|-11.6%
|10.4%
|43
|Kansas
|$167,540
|$62,087
|-10.0%
|8.1%
|44
|Kentucky
|$160,589
|$52,295
|-12.2%
|7.5%
|45
|Iowa
|$158,930
|$61,691
|-10.8%
|3.6%
|46
|Alabama
|$158,809
|$51,734
|-13.6%
|8.9%
|47
|Arkansas
|$142,070
|$48,952
|-14.7%
|6.7%
|48
|Oklahoma
|$141,933
|$54,449
|-11.6%
|7.2%
|49
|Mississippi
|$134,125
|$45,792
|-14.0%
|4.8%
|50
|West Virginia
|$113,626
|$48,850
|-12.2%
|4.7%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.