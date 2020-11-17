(The Center Square) – The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans announced another lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada challenging the general election results.
It is the fifth lawsuit that the campaign and Republicans have filed in Nevada, according to KLAS.
“This lawsuit is bigger than whether the president won Nevada or former Vice President Joe Biden won Nevada,” former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, co-chair of Trump’s campaign in Nevada, said.
“Many of these votes were improperly cast,” he said, also alleging that there are “north of 15,000 people who voted in Nevada and another state.”
“People that had already done a change of address and left this state outside of the 30-day requirement, their ballots were still cast,” he said. “We are also presenting dead voters.”
Laxalt added that the system doesn’t allow for investigations into voting roles unless there’s a complaint.
The former attorney general also criticized the state’s system that verifies signatures, saying that up to 200,000 signatures verified by the machine “are not reliable.”
Another lawsuit filed by Laxalt and the campaign days after the election alleged that ballots from dead voters were counted.
On Monday, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said 936 ballot discrepancies were found in the county and six voters voted twice.
County commissioners certified the county’s election results with the exception of the Commission District C, where one candidate led by 10 votes but 139 discrepancies were found.
Trump lost Nevada to Job Biden by over 33,000 votes.