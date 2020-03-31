(The Center Square) – The top marginal income tax rate for residents of Nevada remains the lowest in the nation -- 0 percent -- according to a new study of state individual income tax rates by the Tax Foundation.
The state is among seven states that levy no individual income tax on their residents. Top state income tax rates range from a high of 13.3 percent in California to 1 percent in Tennessee, according to the Tax Foundation study, which was published in February.
Income taxes accounted for 37 percent of state tax revenues in fiscal-year 2017, the analysis said. And among the 43 states that levy income taxes, 41 tax wages or salaries, while two – New Hampshire and Tennessee – tax only interest and dividend income.
Nine states have single-rate levies on individuals’ income, while 32 states and the District of Columbia have graduated-rate income taxes.
States with individual income taxes also vary in terms of the number of tax brackets and approaches to deductions and personal exemptions, the Tax Foundation report said.
---
States’ Top Marginal Income Tax Rates in 2020
|State
|Top Marginal Individual Income Tax Rates
|Type of Individual Income Tax System
|Alabama
|5.00%
|Graduated rates
|Alaska
|0.00%
|None
|Arizona
|4.50%
|Graduated rates
|Arkansas
|6.60%
|Graduated rates
|California
|13.30%
|Graduated rates
|Colorado
|4.63%
|Single rate
|Connecticut
|6.99%
|Graduated rates
|Delaware
|6.60%
|Graduated rates
|Florida
|0.00%
|None
|Georgia
|5.75%
|Graduated rates
|Hawaii
|11.00%
|Graduated rates
|Idaho
|6.93%
|Graduated rates
|Illinois
|4.95%
|Single rate
|Indiana
|3.23%
|Single rate
|Iowa
|8.53%
|Graduated rates
|Kansas
|5.70%
|Graduated rates
|Kentucky
|5.00%
|Single rate
|Louisiana
|6.00%
|Graduated rates
|Maine
|7.15%
|Graduated rates
|Maryland
|5.75%
|Graduated rates
|Massachusetts
|5.00%
|Single rate
|Michigan
|4.25%
|Single rate
|Minnesota
|9.85%
|Graduated rates
|Mississippi
|5.00%
|Graduated rates
|Missouri
|5.40%
|Graduated rates
|Montana
|6.90%
|Graduated rates
|Nebraska
|6.84%
|Graduated rates
|Nevada
|0.00%
|None
|New Hampshire
|5.00%
|Single rate
|New Jersey
|10.75%
|Graduated rates
|New Mexico
|4.90%
|Graduated rates
|New York
|8.82%
|Graduated rates
|North Carolina
|5.25%
|Single rate
|North Dakota
|2.90%
|Graduated rates
|Ohio
|4.80%
|Graduated rates
|Oklahoma
|5.00%
|Graduated rates
|Oregon
|9.90%
|Graduated rates
|Pennsylvania
|3.07%
|Single rate
|Rhode Island
|5.99%
|Graduated rates
|South Carolina
|7.00%
|Graduated rates
|South Dakota
|0.00%
|None
|Tennessee
|1.00%
|Single rate
|Texas
|0.00%
|None
|Utah
|4.95%
|Single rate
|Vermont
|8.75%
|Graduated rates
|Virginia
|5.75%
|Graduated rates
|Washington
|0.00%
|None
|Washington, D.C.
|8.95%
|Graduated rates
|West Virginia
|6.50%
|Graduated rates
|Wisconsin
|7.65%
|Graduated rates
|Wyoming
|0.00%
|None
Source: Tax Foundation