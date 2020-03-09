Two new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus bring Nevada's total to four, health officials said Sunday.
A Reno area man in his 30s who had travelled to Santa Clara, California, is self-isolating at home, health officials said. His symptoms only appeared after he had traveled to Santa Clara, California.
“Given these cases, it is important to recognize that travel to other areas domestically and internationally does pose risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission,” Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick said. “We believe that a cautious approach to curtail travel plans will help protect our residents from possible exposure during travel and will help reduce the number of travel-related COVID-19 cases that occur in Washoe County.”
A fourth case was announced Sunday night by the Southern Nevada Health District, though further details were not released.