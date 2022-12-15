(The Center Square) – Forty-two percent of gamblers are visiting the casino as frequently today as they were six months ago, according to a recent survey by PlayUSA.
While inflation has contributed to rising costs nationwide, the survey found it had a minimal impact on gambling habits. Just 24% are budgeting less money for gambling than six months ago.
Of the 600 surveyed adults, 56% said inflation had impacted their casino traveling plans, citing the rise in plane tickets, gas prices, and hotels. Nonetheless, only 11% canceled plans entirely, with the rest simply making an effort to lower costs.
Nevada’s gambling revenue confirms the survey’s findings. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, revenue for October 2022 was $1.28 billion, up 4.83% from last October and 3.02% from July 2022.
Monthly revenue has remained above $1 billion for 20 consecutive months, KTNV Las Vegas reports.
Nationwide, the American Gaming Association reports October 2022 gaming industry revenue, reaching $5.29 billion, up 10.5% from last year and marking the second-highest month on record.
Revenue for the first 10 months of 2022 is 14.7% more than during the same period in 2021.