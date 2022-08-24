(The Center Square) – Eight days after federal officials announced Nevada would see a cut in how much water it can pull from the Colorado River, Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke with state and federal officials at Lake Mead.
Flanked by John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Sisolak warned of the impending danger western states face due to receding water levels caused by climate change.
“Lake Mead, Nevada as a whole, and the entire Southwest region are facing unprecedented and critical levels of drought,” Rosen said. “We cannot afford to wait any longer – we must work together to combat these drought conditions and mitigate their effects before it’s too late. I will continue working with Governor Sisolak, my colleagues in the Nevada delegation, and officials in our neighboring Southwestern states to develop solutions and enact legislation that protects Nevada’s water supply.”
On Aug. 16, the U.S. Department of Interior announced water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at the Arizona-Nevada border would be decreased following projections from a two-year study. Nevada faces an 8% cut, or 25,000 acre-feet, reduction in 2023.
Sisolak also announced the creation of a group of water advisors, including Senior Climate Advisor Kristen Averyt, that will develop a plan for American Rescue Plan Act dollars to “ensure our local governments have the tools they need to prepare for the State’s future.”