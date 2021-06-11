(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed two bills on Thursday that proponents say will help the state meet its renewable energy goals.
Sisolak described the bills as supporting Nevada’s “new energy” sectors and helping to spur high-wage job gains. He was joined at the signing by local business leaders, including community and environmental organizations at the IBEW Local 357 Union Hall in Las Vegas.
Senate Bill 448, sponsored by Sen. Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, expands the state’s available tax abatements for renewable energy projects. The bill also increases the hourly wage for employees who build renewable energy storage factories to 175% of the state’s minimum wage.
“Clean energy jobs are at the center of our economic future,” Sisolak said in a statement, who added the legislation will "help secure Nevada’s place as a leader in renewable energy while helping us reach our climate goals and create jobs."
Sisolak also signed Senate Bill 430 which expands the state’s Infrastructure Bank, an agency that was created by the state legislature in 2017 but never funded.
The bill, which was backed by state Treasurer Zack Conine and Gov. Sisolak, appropriates $75 million of general obligation bonds to the bank, which will be able to begin redistributing the funds to support transportation projects across the state. It also requires the bank to support “digital infrastructure” projects which include computer software and other technologies.
“This legislation makes changes to help launch our State Infrastructure Bank and will help us fund much-needed updates to our critical infrastructure, like roads and the power grid, with that climate-focused future in mind. This helps create jobs,” Sisolak said.