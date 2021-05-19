In this Friday, April 27, 2012 file photo, a patent for a mail slot, left, and U.S. war and savings bonds sit on display in the Nevada State Treasurer's office in Las Vegas, part of numerous unclaimed properties that the state is trying to reunite with their owners or heirs. Every U.S. state has established a program, usually within the state treasurer's office, to facilitate the return of unclaimed property to its rightful owners.