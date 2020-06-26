(The Center Square) – Nevada saw a record number of daily new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, just as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a face covering mandate for people going out in public.
The state saw 507 new cases on Wednesday, the highest number of daily new cases since the pandemic began in March, according to Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) data.
That number is up from 355 daily new cases on Tuesday and 462 daily new cases on Monday, which was previously the highest number of new cases.
Sisolak on Wednesday issued an indefinite executive order mandating that face coverings be worn by most people in public settings, which includes stores and other businesses.
Sisolak said in a statement that the mandate serves as an "opportunity to limit our risk for exposure and infection, and to keep our businesses open and our economy moving. For Nevada to stay safe and stay open, we must make face coverings a routine part of our daily life.”
Nevada has 15,240 total COVID-19 cases and 498 deaths, according to the department.