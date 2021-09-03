(The Center square) – Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency declaration on Thursday that extends Nevada's mask exception for indoor venues and concerts to areas with “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission rates.
The policy grants an exemption to some events in these areas allowing fully vaccinated attendees to forgo masks indoors. It also gives event organizers the authority to choose between requiring masks, regardless of vaccination status, or ensuring that all attendees are vaccinated.
“This is not a requirement to show proof of vaccination to attend a large event or convention,” the emergency directive reads. “It is an optional exception to the general mask requirement if the event operator chooses to require proof of vaccination for all attendees.”
The new order follows Emergency Directive 47, which Sisolak signed in June. The order allows events of 4,000 or more people to let fully vaccinated individuals attend without wearing a mask. These events must also offer pre-registration, heightened security, and implement a method of verifying the vaccination status of each attendee.
While it remains unclear exactly how venue operators are supposed to verify vaccination status, the state recommends that operators implement an “effective and reliable system” altogether.
Convention operators may admit individuals who are partially vaccinated. However, these individuals are required to wear a mask, according to the declaration.
Children who are ineligible to receive one of the approved vaccines are also required to mask-up while indoors at large events.
In areas of the state with “low” or “moderate” transmission rates, people who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks indoors and at large gatherings. Conversely, fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear a mask in these settings.
Once designated, counties must remain in their transmission classification for at least two weeks before state officials reassess their guidance.