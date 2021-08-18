(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive this week that exempts certain large gatherings in counties with “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission rates from the state’s mask requirements.
“We’re giving our private sector partners the choices and flexibility to lead in this area,” Sisolak said Monday, according to CBS 8. “I’m so proud of the many who have already begun leading.”
In order to qualify for the exemption, event organizers need to be able to prove that attendees are fully vaccinated, according to the order. Other conditions that must be met include holding the event at an arena with 4,000 or more seats, and requiring tickets or registration.
Sisolak made sure to say that the new directive is not a vaccination requirement, though event operators must have a means of distinguishing attendees who are vaccinated from those who aren’t.
Event organizers can admit people who are not currently eligible for the vaccines, the directive says, but people who have not been vaccinated must wear a face mask while attending the event.
Operators who wish to hold an event must submit a form to the Department of Business and Industry stating the event venue, the date or dates of the event, and a certification that the “event operator will comply with all requirement of this Directive.”
The directive comes as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Nevada. According to data from the state's health department, Nevada has a 14-day moving average of 931 cases.
A majority of the spread is occurring in densely populated counties. Clark County is contributing more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents while rural counties such as White Pine County and Humboldt County are contributing far fewer.
Since July, the state’s positivity rate has climbed by more than 15%, the data shows.