(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak rolled out new COVID-19 restrictions, including 25% capacity for businesses and an expanded face mask mandate.
Sisolak referred to the restrictions as a “three-week pause” and not a shutdown, saying the goal is “to aggressively try to attack this spread while maintaining some portion of our economy and our daily lives.”
Face masks will be required for indoor and outdoor public gatherings, and for all private gatherings “when around individuals from outside their households.” Private gatherings are also limited to 10 people or fewer and two households under the new orders, which take effect Tuesday, the governor said.
Restaurants, bars, and gaming can operate at up to 25% capacity indoors and outdoors, and seating is limited to four people.
The new gathering restrictions, which will last for three weeks, don’t apply to school districts, Sisolak said.
The governor was asked during a news briefing how the limits on private gatherings and the expanded mask mandate would be enforced.
Sisolak said that “we are certainly not the mask police,” adding that “it’s now incumbent upon all of us as residents of Nevada to do our part. I hope that people understand the science that we’re dealing with, the medical and health care realities that we are dealing with, and that they will comply with the directives that are in place.”
The governor said 13 of the state’s 17 counties have elevated risk of COVID-19, and the state has a 16.5% positivity rate.
The governor, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, warned over the past two weeks that his administration was "exploring all mitigation options" as cases increase.
Sisolak said Sunday that he currently doesn’t have any symptoms from the virus.