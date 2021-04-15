(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak introduced a plan on Tuesday to allow the state’s businesses to reopen with 100% capacity starting June 1.
“Across Nevada great strides have been made in our response to COVID-19 to strengthen our partnerships, build capacity within our public health infrastructure, and vaccinate Nevadans,” Sisolak said in a statement.
“I am confident that if Nevadans continue to remain vigilant as more and more people get vaccinated, we can accomplish this together,” he added.
Beginning May 1, the state’s COVID mitigation measures will be transferred to local control. Currently, counties are working with Sisolak’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force to finalize the transition plans.
This transition will give each county the authority to set their own restrictions. Last month, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman advocated for lifting the restrictions on the state’s most populous city.
"This decision by one individual, which required no vote by the Nevada Legislature or any other elected body, promised to cause undue hardship to hundreds of thousands of Nevadans,” she told FOX5 Vegas.
The state will retain its mask mandate and social distancing requirements, Sisolak said. However, these policies will be reviewed as the state’s vaccination rate increases.
The state opened up vaccinations to all residents aged 16 years old or older on April 5. As of Wednesday, the state health department has administered over 1.5 million doses of the vaccine. A total of 643,709 two-dose vaccinations have been completed, according to the state's data.
That total represents nearly 40% of those eligible to receive the vaccine.