(The Center Square) – A new report from the personal finance website WalletHub says four Nevada cities are among the 20 cities where COVID-19 has affected unemployment the most.
WalletHub's report, released Wednesday, sought to identify where workers have been affected most by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To do so, WalletHub compared 180 cities based on increases in unemployment. It compared the rise in unemployment from March 2020 with March 2019 and January 2020 to determine the overall rank.
North Las Vegas (third), Henderson (fifth) and Las Vegas (sixth) placed among the top 10. Reno was 11th.
Seattle topped the list, followed by Hialeah, Florida.
More than 340,000 Nevada workers filed unemployment claims over the past five weeks, as businesses not deemed essential were forced to close because of Gov. Steve Sisolak's stay-at-home order. The order has particularly impacted the tourism industry, including casinos.