(The Center Square) – Seven Nevada counties in the state have yet to meet full risk reduction standards laid out by the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force and Gov. Steve Sisolak's administration.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Clark, Washoe, Elko, Nye, Churchill, Lander, and Lyon counties still have elevated risks of virus transmission.
All seven counties are at least meeting two of the three criteria that signal a sustained elevated risk of transmission among residents, the department said.
“All counties—regardless of risk level—must maintain the statewide baseline mitigation measures, including wearing face coverings, limits on gathering sizes and capacity in businesses,” the task force said in a statement.
Clark County is still demonstrating higher rates of transmission at 12.6 percent -- among the highest in the state. Clark County's transmission rate has dropped since the middle of August by three to five percentage points.
Clark County has an approved action plan to reopen countertop seating at most restaurants in the area. Bars, however, will remain closed until the county meets risk mitigation standards. Non-bar dining areas, including community tables, must still comply with the existing physical distancing standards determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Nevada Health Response COVID-19 task force.
Communities in the Las Vegas Valley are currently conducting county-wide testing in collaboration with the federal government to administer up to 60,000 drive-through coronavirus tests over two weeks.
The state has 71,610 total COVID-19 cases and 1,389 deaths as of Sunday.