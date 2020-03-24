(The Center Square) – With restaurants, bars, casinos and other non-essential businesses closed due to the corona virus, layoffs are increasing in Nevada and around the country.
Initial claims for unemployment insurance nearly tripled in Nevada in the second week of March to 6,356, according to the state's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).
But DETR says it is prepared to assist those Nevadans who find themselves in this predicament.
Rosa Mendes, the department's public information officer, told The Center Square the easiest and fastest way to file an unemployment claim is online through the Claimant Self Service portal (ui.nv.gov/css.html). Resource center computers are available at all Nevada JobConnect offices for filing claims.
Those seeking benefits can also apply by phone if they need assistance and can call the Telephone Claim Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Callers may experience wait times and DETR encourages those seeking benefits to apply online.
DETR stresses that it is important to file your claim the first week you are unemployed.
To receive unemployment benefits, you must file your claim weekly, be able to work, available to work and actively seeking work. Claimants must keep a record of their weekly job search activities.
Detailed information about applying for, receiving and managing benefits can be found in the Nevada Unemployment Insurance Facts for Claimants booklet on the Claimant Self Service portal.
Video tutorials to help with the application process are also available on the Claimant Self Service portal.