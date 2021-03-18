(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that Nevadans ages 16 and up will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on April 5.
The announcement puts the state ahead of President Joe Biden’s plan to have every adult American vaccinated by May 1.
“This is a critical step forward in our vaccination effort that will allow more Nevadans to schedule appointments and receive their shot,” Sisolak said in a statement.
“By continuing our strong push to vaccinate high-risk Nevadans, including seniors, individuals with underlying conditions, frontline workers, individuals with disabilities and Nevadans experiencing homelessness, we are working to protect the most vulnerable in our State,” he added.
Prior to April 5, local public health authorities will continue to vaccinate those who are eligible along with frontline and essential workers, according to the state’s COVID-19 playbook.
Along with the groups Sisolak named, people who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine include Nevadans ages 70 and older, health care workers, educators, public transportation workers, and hospitality workers.
Sisolak cautioned that while Nevadans ages 16 and up can schedule an appointment for a vaccine on April 5, the vaccine availability may be limited depending on the federal government’s ability to procure enough doses.
However, as more doses are acquired, Sisolak said his administration will continue to dismantle barriers keeping eligible Nevadans from receiving their shots.
“This timeline should remind Nevadans that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but we must continue to remain vigilant until more residents can get vaccinated,” Sisolak said.
According to Nevada Health Response, the state’s public health agency, Nevada has over 9,500 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 30 days.