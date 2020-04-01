Nevada public health officials report that there are 1,279 coronavirus cases across the state, with most cases being heavily concentrated in Clark County.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services collectively tested almost 13,000 people with 15,000 tests. Over 11,500 people have tested negative, and 26 people have died from complications related to the virus as of Tuesday. Southern Nevada Health District data shows that 23 of those deaths have occurred in the district's coverage area that includes Las Vegas.
To curtail the spread of the virus, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak this week declared a travel advisory for people traveling to Nevada. Visitors and those who live in the state should self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
Nevada is now the 17th state in the nation to issue a travel advisory. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently ordered travel advisories for the U.S. states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. People under such travel advisories should not visit any public places and refrain from contact with people outside their own home and family.
Nationwide, there are over 200,000 cases and 4,500 deaths. International numbers show that over 46,000 people have died with 921,924 reported cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.