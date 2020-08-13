FILE - Virus Outbreak Nevada

Diana Vega, a registered respiratory therapist, peeks through a curtain during setup at a temporary coronavirus testing site Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. 

 AP Photo/John Locher

(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak offered condolences and urged Nevadans to continue social distancing after the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday.

According to Nevada Health Response, the state has 58,650 total confirmed cases and 1,030 deaths as of Thursday morning – an increase of 34 deaths from the previous day. 

“The grief felt by Nevadans for these individuals, these families, these friends, is enormous,” Sisolak said in a statement. “The first lady and I send our condolences to all of the loved ones of the more than 1,000 Nevadans who have lost their life to a disease.”

Sisolak urged people “to do what we can to mitigate this terrible disease by participating in social distancing and sanitation and wearing a mask.”

“Those are extremely important things we can do, protocols we have in place, to help us protect each other,” he added. 

A vast majority of Nevada’s cases (50,500) and deaths (869) have occurred in Clark County, which has a population of 2.3 million, according to data from Nevada Health Response. Washoe County has had almost 6,000 cases and 124 deaths. 

Last month, Sisolak announced a new "targeted approach" using a state task force to review COVID-19 cases on a county-by-county basis, which he said will allow the state and counties to “make timely decisions to address identified risk areas and take swift and appropriate action.”

Tags

Regional Editor

Derek Draplin is a regional editor at The Center Square. He previously worked as an opinion producer at Forbes, and as a reporter at Michigan Capitol Confidential and The Detroit News. He’s also an editor at The Daily Caller.