(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak offered condolences and urged Nevadans to continue social distancing after the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday.
According to Nevada Health Response, the state has 58,650 total confirmed cases and 1,030 deaths as of Thursday morning – an increase of 34 deaths from the previous day.
“The grief felt by Nevadans for these individuals, these families, these friends, is enormous,” Sisolak said in a statement. “The first lady and I send our condolences to all of the loved ones of the more than 1,000 Nevadans who have lost their life to a disease.”
Sisolak urged people “to do what we can to mitigate this terrible disease by participating in social distancing and sanitation and wearing a mask.”
“Those are extremely important things we can do, protocols we have in place, to help us protect each other,” he added.
A vast majority of Nevada’s cases (50,500) and deaths (869) have occurred in Clark County, which has a population of 2.3 million, according to data from Nevada Health Response. Washoe County has had almost 6,000 cases and 124 deaths.
Last month, Sisolak announced a new "targeted approach" using a state task force to review COVID-19 cases on a county-by-county basis, which he said will allow the state and counties to “make timely decisions to address identified risk areas and take swift and appropriate action.”